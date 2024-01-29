TrueWealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,304,000 after buying an additional 4,404,774 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,032,000 after buying an additional 1,989,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after buying an additional 50,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,327,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,731,000 after acquiring an additional 58,741 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP opened at $107.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.42. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.