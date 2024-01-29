TrueWealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.7% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $424.72 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $285.19 and a 1-year high of $429.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $403.10 and a 200 day moving average of $380.90.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

