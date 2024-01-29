TrueWealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSTA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $563,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,661,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $44.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.96. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $47.04.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

