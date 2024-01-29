TrueWealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,266,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,031,000 after acquiring an additional 144,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after buying an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after buying an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,360,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,968,000 after acquiring an additional 338,649 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,665,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $129.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $81.32 and a 1-year high of $131.96.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

