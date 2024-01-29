TrueWealth Advisors LLC Buys 107 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,832 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $185.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.45. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $590.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.00.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

