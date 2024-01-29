Triodos Investment Management BV Sells 16,742 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Triodos Investment Management BV cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,742 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 2.8% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV owned approximately 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $25,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,174,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 474,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,853,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 567,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 559,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,795,000 after purchasing an additional 43,770 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $1,971,733.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $301,369.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,079.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,633 shares of company stock worth $11,572,924. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.9 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $73.90. The company had a trading volume of 797,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.04. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

