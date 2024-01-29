Triodos Investment Management BV Raises Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 73.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Xylem were worth $14,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Xylem by 350,026.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,284,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,157,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,898,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,913 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 399.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,083 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 28.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,868,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,111,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,790 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.08. The stock had a trading volume of 393,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,405. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.54 and its 200 day moving average is $102.61. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $117.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xylem from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Melius raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XYL

Insider Activity

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.