Triodos Investment Management BV Has $39.81 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Triodos Investment Management BV lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 4.2% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $39,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 37.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 9.9% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,253 shares of company stock valued at $6,347,230. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $375.86. 523,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,665. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $384.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.87. The firm has a market cap of $132.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

