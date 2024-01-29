Triodos Investment Management BV Decreases Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Triodos Investment Management BV reduced its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. Power Integrations makes up 2.0% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Triodos Investment Management BV owned 0.43% of Power Integrations worth $18,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POWI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Power Integrations by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,024,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,476,000 after purchasing an additional 535,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $35,392,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Power Integrations by 250.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 689,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,274,000 after purchasing an additional 492,905 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 49.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,052,000 after acquiring an additional 388,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,388,000 after acquiring an additional 299,127 shares during the last quarter.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.09. 67,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75 and a beta of 1.24. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.90 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.20.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Power Integrations had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $125.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 14,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $1,116,775.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Power Integrations news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $416,866.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,431.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 14,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,116,775.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,816 shares of company stock worth $6,013,654 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

About Power Integrations

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Read More

