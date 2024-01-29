Triodos Investment Management BV Buys New Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Triodos Investment Management BV purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 664,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,698,000. Darling Ingredients comprises approximately 3.7% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DAR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Darling Ingredients news, COO Matthew J. Jansen bought 11,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.80 per share, for a total transaction of $497,862.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert W. Day bought 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.77 per share, for a total transaction of $81,451.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,156.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew J. Jansen purchased 11,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $497,862.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,235.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,288 shares of company stock worth $715,604 over the last three months. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

DAR stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.09. 575,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,961. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.97 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.