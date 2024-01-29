TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Short Interest Down 18.5% in January

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,900 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 358,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get TriMas alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRS

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other TriMas news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $25,029.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in TriMas by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in TriMas by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 80.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TriMas during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 369.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period.

TriMas Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $25.19 on Monday. TriMas has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $31.89. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.17.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $235.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.22 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 5.78%. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TriMas will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.