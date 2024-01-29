Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.30.

TRMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Tremor International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Tremor International in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Tremor International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

TRMR opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. Tremor International has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.54 million, a P/E ratio of -37.36 and a beta of 1.92.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $80.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.00 million. Tremor International had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. Research analysts expect that Tremor International will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tremor International by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 120,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tremor International by 45.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Tremor International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Tremor International by 11.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

