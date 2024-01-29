Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) Short Interest Update

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 866,500 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the December 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Treasure Global during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Treasure Global during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Treasure Global during the third quarter worth about $68,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:TGL opened at $0.09 on Monday. Treasure Global has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.
Treasure Global Inc offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform.
