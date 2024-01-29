TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT cut its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,884 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies accounts for 1.4% of First County Bank CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. First County Bank CT’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after purchasing an additional 266,300 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 166,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 90,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TTE traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.21. 1,167,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,493. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.85. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $160.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

