The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,252 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 43.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 112,917 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 187.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 51,780 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 33,793 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Walt Disney by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 291,813 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $23,651,000 after buying an additional 56,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 20.2% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,552 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,246,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,778,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $175.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.42. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

