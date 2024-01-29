The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,961 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,099 shares of company stock worth $2,458,476. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southern

Southern Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,262. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.