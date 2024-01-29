The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,034,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,061 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $66,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 42.8% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Southern by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 15,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.0% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,099 shares of company stock worth $2,458,476 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $69.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.15. The stock has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

