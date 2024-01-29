The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Trimmed by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 3.5% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,402,583,000 after buying an additional 252,827,976 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 742.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,862,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285,986 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $4,844,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,602.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $4,844,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,602.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 273,956 shares of company stock worth $41,971,013. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.76.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $155.51. 2,998,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,348,640. The company has a market cap of $365.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

