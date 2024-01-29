The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.7% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 52,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 35.0% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,543,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,839,000 after purchasing an additional 918,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,230,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,099,000 after purchasing an additional 236,726 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PG opened at $156.18 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.38.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.76.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,956 shares of company stock worth $41,971,013 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

