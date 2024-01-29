The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Short Interest Update

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,900 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 275,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 312,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

Shares of Oncology Institute stock opened at $2.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. Oncology Institute has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.65.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.66 million. Oncology Institute had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 61.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oncology Institute will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oncology Institute

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncology Institute

In other news, Director Brad Hively sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $118,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 724,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Brad Hively sold 47,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $118,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 724,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,915 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $57,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,245.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 126,143 shares of company stock worth $293,967 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOI. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Oncology Institute during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 1,192.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Oncology Institute Company Profile

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services.

