The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Boosted by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,323 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.7% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.31.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $353.68. 1,438,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062,076. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.27. The stock has a market cap of $352.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $362.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

