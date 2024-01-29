The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC) Insider Robert T. E. Ware Acquires 25,000 Shares

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Free Report) insider Robert T. E. Ware bought 25,000 shares of Conygar Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £21,500 ($27,318.93).
Conygar Investment Stock Performance
Conygar Investment stock opened at GBX 88 ($1.12) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 95.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.00 and a beta of 0.45. The Conygar Investment Company PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 81 ($1.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 135 ($1.72). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09.
About Conygar Investment
