The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC) Insider Robert T. E. Ware Acquires 25,000 Shares

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Free Report) insider Robert T. E. Ware bought 25,000 shares of Conygar Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £21,500 ($27,318.93).

Conygar Investment Stock Performance

Conygar Investment stock opened at GBX 88 ($1.12) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 95.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.00 and a beta of 0.45. The Conygar Investment Company PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 81 ($1.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 135 ($1.72). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09.

Get Conygar Investment alerts:

About Conygar Investment

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Conygar Investment Company PLC ("the Company") is incorporated in the United Kingdom and domiciled in England and Wales, is registered at Companies House under registration number 04907617, listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and limited by shares. The financial information set out in this report covers the six months to 31 March 2023, with comparative amounts shown for the six months to 31 March 2022 and the year to 30 September 2022, and includes the results and net assets of the Company and its subsidiaries, together referred to as the Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Conygar Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conygar Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.