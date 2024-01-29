The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $23,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $334.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.81.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $301.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $319.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.51.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.