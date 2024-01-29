The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,600 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the December 31st total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
The Berkeley Group Price Performance
Shares of The Berkeley Group stock opened at $51.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.25. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $54.22.
About The Berkeley Group
