Tezos Price Hits $0.97 (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, Tezos has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $938.79 million and approximately $20.84 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00002312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001504 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000810 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 989,945,857 coins and its circulating supply is 969,060,190 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

