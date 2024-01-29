Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $49.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.09. Textainer Group has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $49.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.15.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Textainer Group had a net margin of 29.57% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,842,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,937,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,883,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,229,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,796,000 after buying an additional 95,635 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 873,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,524,000 after buying an additional 10,507 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Textainer Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

