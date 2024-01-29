Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TSLA. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a sell rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $297.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $224.00.

Get Tesla alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $183.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tesla has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $582.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.45.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.