Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $225.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $229.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $213.00 price target (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Get Tesla alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $183.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tesla has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.