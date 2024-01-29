Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 72.4% in the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $184.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $587.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $297.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

