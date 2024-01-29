Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,049 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.3% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $5.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.07. 98,880,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,699,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.25. The company has a market cap of $601.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Edward Jones lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.