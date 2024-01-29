Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Atlas Wealth LLC

Atlas Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 84.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,301 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price objective (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.11.

TSLA stock traded up $5.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $188.53. The company had a trading volume of 71,283,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,037,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.59 and a 200 day moving average of $242.25. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

