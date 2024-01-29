Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TBNK. TheStreet raised Territorial Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Territorial Bancorp from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TBNK

Territorial Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.84 million, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 11.52%. Analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Territorial Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBNK. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 439,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 37,302 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 333,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 161,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 36,970 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 86,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.