Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $18.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 7.03%.

Shares of Territorial Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.23. 18,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,169. Territorial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $99.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 28.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 42.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TBNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

