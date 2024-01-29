Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 7.03%.

TBNK traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.41. 14,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,003. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87. The company has a market cap of $100.75 million, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Territorial Bancorp by 19,466.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 42,980.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TBNK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

