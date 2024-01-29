Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,242 shares during the quarter. Tenet Healthcare comprises approximately 2.4% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $10,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,664,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $1,146,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 288.4% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 468,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,894,000 after purchasing an additional 348,151 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 100,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.02. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $49.76 and a 12 month high of $85.40.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

THC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,646.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co.

