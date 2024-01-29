Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.95

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.95 and last traded at $51.95, with a volume of 329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on TPX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average is $44.48.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.03). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 469.19%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 19.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 16,448 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

