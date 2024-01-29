Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 554,300 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 463,400 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TPST opened at $3.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. As a group, analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempest Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPST. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 52.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 35,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 290.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 76,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

