Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2024

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPSTGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 554,300 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 463,400 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TPST opened at $3.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPSTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. As a group, analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempest Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPST. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 52.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 35,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 290.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 76,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

View Our Latest Analysis on TPST

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.