Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $245.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TSCO. Barclays dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $232.79.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $227.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

