Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ TETE opened at $11.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $12.25.

Institutional Trading of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Company Profile

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

