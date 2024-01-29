TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) PT Raised to $55.00

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.28.

TRP stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.47. 1,113,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of -657.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average of $36.89.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,243,924,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $519,894,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,993,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $668,801,000 after buying an additional 8,103,785 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 70.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,540,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $569,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the second quarter worth $226,667,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

