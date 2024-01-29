Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,047 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 2.6% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $24,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 56,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 30,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $39,611,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% during the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,136,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,724,000 after purchasing an additional 196,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,554,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,111,000 after purchasing an additional 65,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,242,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,684,537. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $601.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $118.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

