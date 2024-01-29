T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Position Decreased by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TROW. UBS Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $110.84 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.