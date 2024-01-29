T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 130.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $110.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.36. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

