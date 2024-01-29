Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EVOL opened at $0.80 on Friday. Symbolic Logic has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79.
Symbolic Logic Company Profile
