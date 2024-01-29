Susquehanna Downgrades KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Neutral

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $675.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $640.00. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.62% from the stock’s previous close.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $607.50.

KLA stock opened at $599.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. KLA has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $658.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $569.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.63.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KLA will post 23.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $572,224,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $205,999,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,630,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,462,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

