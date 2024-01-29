SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) Short Interest Up 35.8% in January

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the December 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 21.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
SurgePays Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of SURG opened at $6.60 on Monday. SurgePays has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $111.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.
SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.16 million for the quarter. SurgePays had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 148.74%.
SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology and telecommunications company. It offers mobile broadband services to consumers. The company's fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company also provides ShockWave, an end-to-end cloud-based Software as a Service offering an Omnichannel customer relationship management, billing system, and carrier integrations to the telecommunication and broadband industry.
