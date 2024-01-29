SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) Short Interest Up 35.8% in January

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the December 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 21.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

SurgePays Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of SURG opened at $6.60 on Monday. SurgePays has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $111.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Get SurgePays alerts:

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.16 million for the quarter. SurgePays had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 148.74%.

Institutional Trading of SurgePays

SurgePays Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in SurgePays by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SurgePays by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SurgePays by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in SurgePays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SurgePays in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology and telecommunications company. It offers mobile broadband services to consumers. The company's fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company also provides ShockWave, an end-to-end cloud-based Software as a Service offering an Omnichannel customer relationship management, billing system, and carrier integrations to the telecommunication and broadband industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.