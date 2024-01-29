Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Short Interest Up 18.6% in January

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the December 31st total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total value of $4,011,571.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,919 shares of company stock valued at $22,983,188. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,768 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at $140,751,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 379.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after acquiring an additional 482,230 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 461,808 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 161.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,444,000 after acquiring an additional 295,835 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMCI. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.00.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

SMCI traded up $9.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $484.00. 4,612,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,530,443. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $70.11 and a fifty-two week high of $496.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

