Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Shares Gap Up to $58.25

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $58.25, but opened at $59.43. Sunoco shares last traded at $59.78, with a volume of 83,971 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SUN shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

Sunoco Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average of $50.98.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 2.38%. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.842 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $416,662.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunoco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,764,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 64,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Sunoco by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 172,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

