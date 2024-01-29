Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Gap Down to $3.88

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.88, but opened at $3.75. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 980,268 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of -1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Summit Therapeutics

In other Summit Therapeutics news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 20,400 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 254,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,258.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMT. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 1,846.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares during the period. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

