Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Mizuho

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $16.00. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Performance

Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $226.60 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Samuel Hodges sold 4,538 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $77,327.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael A. Stivala sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,291 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Samuel Hodges sold 4,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $77,327.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,278 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Suburban Propane Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $1,679,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 12,343.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,481 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 31,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

